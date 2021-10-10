BlackRock Inc. Has $189.85 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,379,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,094,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.32% of Coeur Mining worth $189,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 66.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CDE opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

