BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.78% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $200,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 189,793 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SWM stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.