BlackRock Inc. Sells 91,766 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,595,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $203,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 713,238 shares of company stock worth $53,999,735 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

