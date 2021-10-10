BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $956.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $896.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.89. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
