BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $956.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $896.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.89. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

