Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in RLI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RLI by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

RLI stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

