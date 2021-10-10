Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.