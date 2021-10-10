Blair William & Co. IL Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.