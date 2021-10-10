Blair William & Co. IL Has $353,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,161,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 956,002 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.72 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

