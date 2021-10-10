Blair William & Co. IL Has $396,000 Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Albany International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

AIN stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

