Blair William & Co. IL Sells 523 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

EAGG stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

