Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,969,000 after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

