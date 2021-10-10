Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,752.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 364,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

