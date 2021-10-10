Blox Market Cap Reaches $96.34 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Blox has a market capitalization of $96.34 million and $2.56 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blox has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

