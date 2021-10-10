Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

