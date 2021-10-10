Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,564 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,564 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

