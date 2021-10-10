Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of IR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

