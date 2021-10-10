Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,194.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.