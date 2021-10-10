Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

