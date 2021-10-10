Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

