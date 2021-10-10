BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 71.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1,070.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

