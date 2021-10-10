BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $205.85 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

