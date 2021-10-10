BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 622.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

