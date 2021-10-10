BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC opened at $18.48 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

