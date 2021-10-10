BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

