BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $304,958.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.90 or 1.00143592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.00518286 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,738 coins and its circulating supply is 902,950 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

