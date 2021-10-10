Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of Boot Barn worth $109,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $95.17 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

