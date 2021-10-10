Boston Partners Lowers Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $745.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

