Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.