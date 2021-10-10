Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.