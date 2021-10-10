Boston Partners Takes $1.41 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNR opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

