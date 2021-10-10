Boston Partners Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.54 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.