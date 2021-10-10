Bottos (BTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,196.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $682,049.73 and approximately $5,196.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

