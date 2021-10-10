Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Eastman Chemical worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

