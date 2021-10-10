Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,498 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $76,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

