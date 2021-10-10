Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $40.86 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,101 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $40,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vontier by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after buying an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,256,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

