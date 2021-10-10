Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,360 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of CVS Health worth $165,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,456,000 after buying an additional 103,841 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,391,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

