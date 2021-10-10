Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 31,044 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,995 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.05 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

