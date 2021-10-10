Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

