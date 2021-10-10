Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 12,027 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.54. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

