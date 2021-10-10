Bridgewater Associates LP Has $20.67 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

