Bridgewater Associates LP Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,729 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

