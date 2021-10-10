Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $23.08 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $265.43 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

