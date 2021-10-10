Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $29.92 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde stock opened at $296.19 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.