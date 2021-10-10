Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

