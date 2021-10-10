Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 23,386 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carrier Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 10,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 153,955 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 591,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

