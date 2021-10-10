Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after buying an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 153,955 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 591,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.