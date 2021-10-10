Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 216,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.