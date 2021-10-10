Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,943. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.