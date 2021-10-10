Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.