Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.