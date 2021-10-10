Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.61. iRobot reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. iRobot has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.